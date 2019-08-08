NFL attorneys filed an appeal to the Louisiana Supreme Court to block Saints’ fans lawsuit against the league over the infamous NFC Championship No Call.

In the filing, Attorney Glad Jones argues that the lawsuit opens the NFL and athletic leagues of all sizes to frivolous lawsuits from upset fans anytime a game doesn't go their way.

“Such an outcome will be to the detriment of Louisiana sports teams at all levels, to their fans, and, more crucially, to the efficient functioning of the judiciary, which will soon find itself mired in disputes that it lacks the time or expertise to resolve,” Jones argues in the filing.

Last month, a Louisiana judge ordered that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and three officials from January's NFC title game be questioned under oath in September about the infamous "no-call" that helped the Los Angeles Rams beat the New Orleans Saints in January's NFC title game.

Attorney Antonio LeMon,lawsuit seeks $75,000 in damages — to be donated to charity — over the failure to flag a pass interference or roughness penalty against Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for his helmet-to-helmet hit on receiver Tommylee Lewis well before a pass arrived. The no-call came at a crucial point in the game against the New Orleans Saints. The Rams won and advanced to the Super Bowl.

The next hearing is currently set for Aug. 22.