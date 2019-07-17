Homegrown NFL talent Casey Hayward is back in Central Georgia helping a select group of students with good grades walk in style for the upcoming school year.

Hayward is a graduate of Perry High school who went on to play football at the prestigious academic Vanderbilt University. Now a San Diego Chargers cornerback, he rewarded the first 100 students in line to a pair of $100 shoes if they had an "A" or "B" average on their end of the year report card.

Because of the great response and large turnout at the Galleria Mall in Centerville Tuesday afternoon, Heyward extended the list to an additional 100, benefiting 200 total students.

