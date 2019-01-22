Renowned jazz trumpeter, composer and New Orleans native Terence Blanchard is nominated for an Academy Award for best original score for his work on the Spike Lee film, BlackKkKlansman.

The nominees for the 91st Academy Awards were announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The film is also nominated for Best Picture. Lee earned his first-ever Oscar nomination for Best Director for the film, which also earned a nod for Best Adapted Screenplay and film editing. Supporting actor Adam Driver was also nominated.

"Feeling grateful and blessed," Blanchard wrote on Instagram Tuesday morning. "Thanks to everyone who had a hand in the project. Spike, Marvin, Howard, Greg, Brad, Robin, Oscar, DJ, Misha and of course Charles. If I left (someone) out I’m truly sorry but I have to acknowledge those who lift you up and carry you across the finish line."

Blanchard and Lee are longtime collaborators. Blanchard composed the score for Lee’s 1991 film Jungle Fever and many other Lee films since.

Blanchard, who has won five Grammy awards, has also been nominated for an Emmy in the past for best original score.

In this year's Oscars competition, Blanchard is up against Ludwig Goransson for Black Panther; Nicholas Britell for If Beale Street Could Talk; Alexandre Desplat for Isle of Dogs; and Marc Shaiman for Mary Poppins Returns.

The Academy Awards ceremony is Feb. 24.

Blanchard, 56, is an alumnus of the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts. He began playing piano at age five and later trumpet beginning in summer camps alongside his childhood friend Wynton Marsalis. Ellis Marsalis Jr. was one of Blanchard's teachers at NOCCA. He has composed more than 40 film scores during his career, which has taken him around the world with his band, the E-Collective.