NOFD battles 2-alarm home fire In Algiers Wednesday morning

The owner smelled smoke and didn't see any signs until walking outside of his home

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at a home in Algiers Wednesday shortly before noon.

The fire took place in the 3800 block of Lennox Blvd.

After receiving a call, firefighters arrived at the home and saw heavy smoke coming from the right side of the house.

The fire quickly escalated to a second alarm due to the size of the home and its proximity to neighboring houses.

A fire department spokesman said the homeowner was home when the fire began and told firefighters he smelled smoke and began walking around. Once outside he found that smoke was coming from the roofline along the right wall of his home.