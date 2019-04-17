NEW ORLEANS — Officials with the New Orleans Museum of Art announced Tuesday that they'll donate all proceeds from museum attendance this weekend to help rebuild the Notre Dame Cathedral and the churches involved in the fires in St. Landry Parish.

There are several special exhibits on display right now, including the newly opened "Paper Revolutions: French drawings from the New Orleans museum of art."

The museum is open Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The fire at Notre Dame has renewed a push to rebuild the three historically black churches recently burned in St. Landry Parish.

Pledges to a GoFundMe page launched by the Seventh District Baptist Association six days ago jumped to more than $800,000, more than quadruple the level less than 24 hours earlier.

Holden Matthews is the prime suspect accused of lighting the fires and is being held without bond. He's been charged with state hate crimes.

The GoFundMe page is seeking $1.8 million to rebuild the churches.