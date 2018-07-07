NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality in Algiers. It happened early Saturday morning in the 1400 block of Kabel Drive.

According to initial reports, the car crashed into a home leaving the driver dead.

There were also reports concerning a gas leak pertaining to the crash. According to neighbors, many living in homes near the accident were forced evacuate by Entergy representatives and other authorities present.

No further information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

