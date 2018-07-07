NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality in Algiers early Saturday morning.

The wreck happened just before 4 a.m. in the 1400 block of Kabel Drive.

Officials said that the car crashed into two different homes, leaving the driver dead.

According to police and neighbors, in case of a potential gas leak caused by the crash, many living in nearby homes were forced to evacuate by Entergy representatives and other authorities that were present.

No further information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

