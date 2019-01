NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the 6700 block of Bundy Road.

Police confirmed the incident shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday night. Initial reports showed that a juvenile female was shot in an unidentified part of the body. She later died at the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111