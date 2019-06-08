NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating an apparent double shooting that injured two people near Crowder Boulevard Tuesday, officials said.

NOPD officials announced around 3:40 p.m. that two victims were shot in the 8500 block of the North I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East.

Few other details were immediately available, but NOPD units were on the scene responding to what they're now investigating as an aggravated battery by shooting.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

Officials ask that anyone with information on crimes in the metro area call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.