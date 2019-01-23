NEW ORLEANS — A man is in critical condition after another man allegedly knocked him unconscious on Bourbon Street.

According to NOPD, the incident occurred in the 400 block of Bourbon Street on Jan. 18 just before 10 p.m. The man allegedly struck the victim from behind, knocking the victim unconscious.

The victim fell to the ground, striking his head on the concrete, police say.

According to NOPD, the victim is listed in critical condition at an area hospital from injuries believed to have been sustained in the incident.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the pictured suspect above is asked to call NOPD Eighth District detectives 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.