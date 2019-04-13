NEW ORLEANS — A man was robbed at gunpoint Friday after being lured into the holdup by two women he met on Bourbon Street, he told police.

According to a preliminary report from the New Orleans Police Department, the victim, a 35-year-old man, was walking on Bourbon Street when two women approached him and asked him to come to a bar with them.

The victim went willingly with the women to the bar, and continued with them to another bar after.

After leaving the last bar, the victim told police, he was approached from behind by a man with a handgun. The mugger demanded the victim's phone, watch and wallet before escaping.

NOPD did not release a description of the suspect or the two women involved in the incident. Anybody with information about this crime is encouraged to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222.