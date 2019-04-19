Police are searching for a murder suspect they warn is armed and extremely dangerous.

According to police, Alfred Simmons is wanted for the murder of an unidentified person on April 18 in the 5000 block of Westlake Drive.

Police say Simmons was last seen driving a black 2004 BMW 530 four-door sedan with a Louisiana temporary tag number 16928950. The vehicle identification number is WBANA73534B8016.

"Anyone coming in contact with this vehicle please exercise caution," police said in a written statement. "Simmons is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous."

Anyone with information on this shooting or Alfred Simmons location is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.