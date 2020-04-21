NEW ORLEANS — At least one police officer was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot and wounded in New Orleans East.

The shooting happened in the 6700 block of Bundy Road around 9 a.m. A New Orleans Police Department officer was reportedly shot in the arm while responding to a call at the Bundy Apartments, according to the Fraternal Order of Police and Police Association of New Orleans.

The injury was non-life threatening, they say. Other officers responded to the scene after an "officer in need of assistance" call was sent out.

The officer was rushed to the emergency room at University Medical Center, where he was reportedly stable after entering.

It was not immediately clear if there were any other injuries, or the details of the incident.

WWL-TV has a crew on the scene and will have more information shortly. The public is urged to avoid this area until police activity has concluded.

This is the second time police officers have been shot in New Orleans East in a week.

Last Tuesday, two NOPD officers were shot near Morrison Road and Bullard Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

The shooting took place after the two patrol officers responded to a call of a car burglary in progress. The break-in at Briarheath and Strathmore drives was reported near an area where more than 40 car burglaries were reported at four apartment complexes last week.

Neither officer sustained life-threatening injuries.

One of the officers, a 5-year veteran, sustained a gunshot wound to the kneecap that may require surgery, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said in a press conference shortly after the shooting. The other officer, a 4-year veteran, was shot in the calf.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for the latest information.

More Stories

SEE: Man shot, killed in St. Claude area: NOPD

SEE: NOPD investigating 1 murder, 6 shootings in 24 hours

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.