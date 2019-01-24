NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has relaunched the Reserve Police Academy after 15 years.

The department announced Thursday that all citizens interested in becoming a police officer are encouraged to apply for the upcoming academy

The program has been relaunched after 15 years, according to the police department.

There will be three levels of Reserve officers:

Level One (Civilian Volunteer)

This person would be a non commissioned member who volunteers to help with traffic control, barricades and support during major events in the city such as Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest, French Quarter Fest, etc. The participant must be at least 18 years old and must pass a drug and background check.

Level Two

Level two is a fully commissioned officer, who wears a full NOPD uniform, has completed the full POST Academy and is in field training and attending additional required training. The participant must be at least 20 and a half years old and must pass a drug and background check. The officer cannot work along and must be with a fully trained NOPD officer.

Level Three

Level three is a fully functional police officer who has completed all required additional consent decree training and FTO program, in addition to the POST Academy. The officers will be eligible to work paid details and will receive a uniform allowance once a year of $750. The officer must be at least 20 and half years old and must pass a drug and background check. Level three officers will be allowed to make traffic stops and work details.

Anyone interested in applying for the Reserve Police Academy should visit JoinNOPD.org and register as a Reserve Candidate. According to NOPD, applications will be processed just like a normal officer, where they must pass all the pre-hire qualifications that a full-time paid officer candidate would be required to pass.

The Reserve Academy is to begin late summer and will last seven months. Participants will attend class two nights a week for four hours and a full day on Saturday, NOPD says.





