New Orleans police are searching for a man they say sent another man to the hospital after a fight on Bourbon Street.

The fight happened a little before 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18 in the 400 block of Bourbon Street.

Police said Wednesday night that the victim, who was knocked out after being punched, was in stable condition at a hospital.

The suspect will be booked on a count of second-degree battery when arrested, police said.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact the NOPD’s 8th District at (504) 658-6080.