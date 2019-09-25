NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is asking for your help to find an elderly woman suffering from mental illness that was reported missing in Orleans Parish.

Dolores Walston, 87, was last seen on August 29 in the 3200 block of Tulane Avenue when her daughter reportedly dropped her off at her Mid-City senior center, Walston's son told police.

She has not been seen or heard from since then, however.

Few other details, including the name or exact location of Walston's center or where police believe she may be, were available from officials.

She suffers from a mental illness, her son told police, although the nature of that illness was not immediately clear.

Police ask that anyone with information on Walston's whereabouts call the NOPD at 911 or at 504-658-6030.

