NEW ORLEANS — Update : NOPD officials say the dog was found safe and returned to the owner. The pickup truck is still missing.

Original Story below

--

When a thief carjacked a man Tuesday, he took more than his truck. He also took the man's dog, a German Shepherd named Marley, who was in the vehicle.

According to NOPD officials, the victim's pickup truck and dog were stolen in the Lower Garden District Tuesday evening. The victim was in the 1100 block of Felicity Street near Magazine Street around 5:15 p.m. when he left his white 2010 Nissan Frontier running.

He told police that when he returned about 30 minutes later, the truck, along with Marley, was gone.

Police are now searching for both. They truck has Louisiana plates (No. X733490).

Police are asking anyone who has seen the truck or has any information to call NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060, or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

No further information was immediately available.