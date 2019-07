Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Port Allen motel, according to our partners at WBRZ.

According to the report, the shooting happened at the Budget 7 Motel on Highway 190. There has been no word on the condition of the police officer involved or the suspect.

