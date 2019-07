A West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy fatally shot a suspect while serving a warrant at a motel in Port Allen.

According to our partners at The Advocate, the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. a the Budget 7 Motel on Highway 190 West. Police did not identify the suspect or what the warrant was for.

