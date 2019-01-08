BATON ROUGE, La. — A Baton Rouge police officer who was fired following the deadly shooting of Alton Sterling in 2016 will not be returning to the police force.

In a news conference Thursday morning, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said a deal had been reached with Blane Salamoni to "ensure he will never be policing the streets of Baton Rouge again."

The Advocate reports that the deal allows Salamoni's termination to be replaced with a formal resignation in exchange for him withdrawing an appeal with a local civil service board.

WBRZ-TV reports that Salamoni was the officer who shot at Sterling six times, killing him.

The other officer involved in the shooting – Howie Lake II – was suspended without pay for three days.

---

