NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — According to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, there have been five Michael-related deaths in the state.

Virginia storm updates as of 7 a.m today. 5 confirmed Michael-related fatalities. 520,000 without power. 1,200 closed roads. 5 suspected tornadoes. — VDEM (@VDEM) October 12, 2018

Reports suggest that four people have died from drowning and the fifth person who died was a firefighter.

The department also reported 520,000 people are without power and there are 1,200 roads closed.

PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Michael's impact on Hampton Roads

PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Michael's impact on Hampton Roads

There were also five suspected tornadoes from Tropical Storm Michael.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC