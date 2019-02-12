NEW ORLEANS — The Office of Motor Vehicles remained limited in services Monday, two weeks after an attempted ransomware attack forced the state to shutdown its servers, according to WBRZ.

All 79 Office of Motor Vehicles locations across Louisiana were closed after the attempted ransomware attack was discovered Nov. 18. They remained closed for a week then partially opened Nov. 25, with the New Orleans and Baton Rouge locations re-opening with long lines and limited services.

On Monday, OMV officials announced 54 of the 59 locations were back open. However, they were still only capable of giving out driver's licenses and IDs, and no testing or renewal services were available because their computer system was still recovering.

OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germaine cited the office's aging system.

"Everything is pretty much the same (as last week). OTS is doing it's best to correct issues. But it's such a big task to do to a 40 year old system. Hopefully we will be better than we were before," St. Germaine told WBRZ.

St. Germaine said the offices will continue to work toward becoming fully functional again.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a State of Emergency following the ransomware attack on Louisiana.

The declaration allows several agencies to take actions, including waiving fees and fines, in relation to services that have been temporarily cut off by the attack.

Ten percent of the state's 5,000 computer network's servers that power operations across state government and 1,600 PCs were damaged by the ransomware attack.

