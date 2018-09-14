NEW ORLEANS – At least one person is dead after a deadly crash at Esplanade Avenue and North Rampart Street Friday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:52 a.m. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Westbound North Rampart Street is open, but as of 8 a.m., Eastbound North Rampart Street is closed at Esplanade Avenue.

Paramedics transported the second driver to a nearby hospital. That person’s condition is unclear at this time.

