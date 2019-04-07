NEW ORLEANS — When people think of Essence Fest, a lot comes to mind.

“Empowering to black people, empowering to black women,” one attendee told us.

“The culture,” “so many artists in one place!” others said.

This is the festival’s 25th anniversary and since it’s beginnings it has becomeone of the biggest events highlighting African Americans

“Michell Obama will be on the mainstage on Saturday, I’m very excited about that,” Nicole Ellis said.

Ellis was at the very first Essence Festival. She gives Essence Magazine and the festival a lot of credit for raising the profile of successful black women. Something she is we need more of.

“I think corporate American still needs to get with the program,” she said.

That’s a message Cori Murray echoes. She is one of Essence Magazine’s directors.



"Essence is not only about celebrating celebrities, it's not about getting that biggest person on our cover and talk about their life, it's really about empowerment, about being aspirational, being inspirational,” Murray said.

The festival was initially going to be a one-time event, featuring music at the Superdome and seminars at the convention center over two days.

“They thought they would get maybe 400 people at the Convention Center to hear the panels and 5,000 people showed up,” she said. “Next year it just kept getting bigger and bigger.”



Now the event regularly draws in about 500,000 visitors. Long-time festival goers like Ellis say the festival’s appeal has grown over the years as well.



"Someone taught us to be great black women and of course we have to keep that legacy going."