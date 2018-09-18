This week a student took to a popular online marketplace called Tulane Classifieds looking for help with some construction work.

A man responded to her ad, first saying he could help, then he sent her a sexual message and a pornographic photo of himself.

The posts caught the attention of Victoria Coy.

"It popped up on my feed and I recognized the guy's face and I said, 'oh, that happened to you, actually something similar happened to me,'" Coy said.

Coy reposted the man's picture on the Tulane Classifieds site.

"That's when six, seven other women came forward with other stories about what he's done," Coy said.

Cyber expert George Schaifinno from New Orleans Integrated Technologies says as law enforcement cracks down on bigger sites like Craigslist and Backpage, local classifieds have become fertile ground for online predators.

"There are a lot of trolls out there who join these sites specifically to stalk people and find them and harass them," Schaifinno said. "People are popping up where ever they can to find victims."

Schaifinno warns you have to be careful on these sites.

"I find a lot of people share too much information on these sites where they can get found," Schaifinno said.

Coy claims Tulane Classifieds quickly deleted her comments concerning the objectionable posts.

"Silencing negative comments, trying to keep the story under wraps because it's distasteful to talk about," Coy said. "It's yucky to talk about. That makes it worse."

Coy said she and the original poster were criticized for speaking out.

"It's never games and it's never just a picture," Coy said. "This behavior, exhibited by this guy in this case is always, unequivocally wrong."

Tulane Classifieds is not affiliated with Tulane University.

Eyewitness News chose not to identify the man who made the suggestive posts because we couldn't verify his identity.

Tulane Classifieds site administrator Deo Gracia said the poster was immediately removed from the website.

He also said Coy was blocked because she made made inappropriate comments about that post. Gracia added, "This group provides safe environment for locals, students, and young professionals to do business and services. We don't tolerate harassment and negative comments of any sort."

