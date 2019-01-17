NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish School Board is expected to vote for the next president of the board Thursday afternoon amid controversy over one of the candidates past LGBTQ statements.

Candidate Leslie Ellison has come under fire this week after a video, shared by education activist Peter Cook, shows Ellison in 2012 testifying at a Senate Labor and Industrial Relations Committee that she refused to sign a charter school renewal contract because she did not agree with the non-discrimination provisions included based on sexual orientation.

“While I’m strongly opposed to discrimination at every level, this particular insertion does not coincide with any state statute and should not be advanced or enforced as though it is law,” Ellison is heard saying in the video.

She continues by stating the Department of Education should not place, “unjust demands on individuals and education leaders who for religious purposes and religious freedom, will not sign off on such a policy.”

The city’s Executive Director of the Human Relations Commission, Vincenzo Pasquantonio, said Thursday ahead of the board's vote that leaders should consider the impact of their words.

"The human rights commission, as an advocate for all at risk communities, encourages our elected officials to fully consider what is in the best interest of all students, regardless of orientation or identity,” Pasquantonio said.

The commission’s full statement is below:

"The Human Relations Commission stands in full solidarity with LGBTQ+ students within the Orleans Parish school system, many of whom face additional challenges due to their race and socioeconomic status. Deep disparities exist within the LGBTQ+ community itself, and for many, this inequality has its roots in the educational system. Too often we fail to engage in dialogue that emphasizes empathy and appreciates the lived experience of these children.”

According to the New Orleans Advocate, Mary Griggs, secretary for the Forum for Equality Louisiana, along with other groups representing gay and transgender people, including PFLAG and Louisiana Trans Advocates, met with school board members to sway votes against Ellison.

The Orleans Parish School Board is expected to vote on their next president at their meeting held on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

More on this story is coming up on later editions of Eyewitness News.