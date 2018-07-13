LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The UofL football stadium will be known as Cardinal Stadium as of Friday, July 13. Papa John’s name has been removed, according to UofL President Neeli Bendapudi.

Bendapudi made the name change announcement on July 13.

This change comes after Schnatter said he used a racial slur during a May conference call which he apologized for.

“There’s too much hurt around the name,” Bendapudi said. She believes removing his name from the stadium is the best decision moving forward.

The university also said they would remove Schnatter’s name from the Center for Free Enterprise at the College of Business. Around 1:30 p.m. on July 13 his name was already gone from the center.

