Parents weigh options after Jefferson Parish releases upcoming school year plan

Jefferson Parish Public schools released their plan Monday for the upcoming school year

JEFFERSON PARISH - Jefferson Parish Public schools released their plan for the upcoming school year. It offers a combination of in-classroom and online learning. And while some parents find relief in the plan, there are others who say they're still not sure what to do.

With the upcoming school year quickly approaching in Jefferson Parish, parents have been curious about what they can expect.

"I was feeling really anxious about what was going to happen with what's going on," said Crystal Forte. "I'm a big proponent about in-person learning in school."

"I just, I feel stuck," said Amber Menendez. "You don't know what to do, you don't know the right things to do."

School officials gave some insight Monday, with the release of their 'Start Strong Jefferson Plan.' New protocols include daily temperature checks, mandatory masks for all (K-12th grade and employees) and limited visitors each day.

Who goes to school also depends on the student's grade and what phase the state is in. For Phase 2, Pre-K will be in-person instruction. Officials say it was a top priority to bring back the younger kids since they thrive with hands-on learning. For Kindergarten-5th grade, parents will choose to either send their child to class, or enroll them in the parish virtual school. And 6th-12th graders can either learn virtually through the parish virtual school, or with a hybrid option (where they could split their between online and in-class instruction.

It's a plan Forte is applauding.

"I was very relieved to read that K-5th grades were in-person, five days a week," she said. "It's just a huge deal, I'm very excited they're going back to school."

Menendez though still has concerns, and is trying to figure out what her first grader will do come fall.

"He'll probably be able to go five days a week, but it still doesn't make it any easier," she said. "I'm still going to worry, I don't know, especially with the increase in cases, I feel very torn."