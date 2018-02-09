So far, the following parishes have issued information on sandbagging locations for residents ahead of severe weather from Invest 91L. Click here to find the latest paths and models.
This list will be updated with information as it is received.
St. Charles Parish
The sandbagging locations in St. Charles Parish are as follows:
East Bank Bridge Park
West Bank Bridge Park
LA 306 at Badeaux Lane East in Bayou Gauche
St. Tammany Parish
Pat Brister, St. Tammany Parish President, announced St. Tammany Parish will distribute sandbags at the following locations on Monday, September 3, 2018 from 8 a.m. – 6p.m., and Tuesday, September 4, 2018 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
St. Tammany Parish Government- Building C
21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville
St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn
34783 Grantham College Rd., Slidell
St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Covington Barn
1305 N. Florida St., Covington
St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn
63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River
St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn
63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe
Lafourche Parish
Due to the significant amount of rain we've received and predictions of continued rain, sand and bags are available for self-fill (bring shovels etc.) at Lafourche Parish standard locations:
•Lafourche Fire District #3 Central Station: 17462 West Main, Galliano
•Oak Ridge Community Park: Golden Meadow
•Lockport Field Office: 6236 Hwy 308, Lockport
•Raceland AG Grounds parking lot: Texas Street
•Thibodaux Field Office: 2565 Veterans Blvd.
•Bayou Blue Recreation Grounds: Hwy 316 South of Hwy 182
•Choctaw Field Office: 122 Choctaw Barn Road
