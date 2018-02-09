So far, the following parishes have issued information on sandbagging locations for residents ahead of severe weather from Invest 91L. Click here to find the latest paths and models.

This list will be updated with information as it is received.

St. Charles Parish

The sandbagging locations in St. Charles Parish are as follows:

East Bank Bridge Park

West Bank Bridge Park

LA 306 at Badeaux Lane East in Bayou Gauche

St. Tammany Parish

Pat Brister, St. Tammany Parish President, announced St. Tammany Parish will distribute sandbags at the following locations on Monday, September 3, 2018 from 8 a.m. – 6p.m., and Tuesday, September 4, 2018 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

St. Tammany Parish Government- Building C

21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn

34783 Grantham College Rd., Slidell

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Covington Barn

1305 N. Florida St., Covington

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn

63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River

St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn

63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe

Lafourche Parish

Due to the significant amount of rain we've received and predictions of continued rain, sand and bags are available for self-fill (bring shovels etc.) at Lafourche Parish standard locations:

•Lafourche Fire District #3 Central Station: 17462 West Main, Galliano

•Oak Ridge Community Park: Golden Meadow

•Lockport Field Office: 6236 Hwy 308, Lockport

•Raceland AG Grounds parking lot: Texas Street

•Thibodaux Field Office: 2565 Veterans Blvd.

•Bayou Blue Recreation Grounds: Hwy 316 South of Hwy 182

•Choctaw Field Office: 122 Choctaw Barn Road



