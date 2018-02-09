So far, the following parishes have issued information on sandbagging locations for residents ahead of severe weather from Potential Tropical Cyclone 7. Click here to find the latest paths and models.
Click here for parish by parish preparations.
This list will be updated with information as it is received.
St. Charles Parish
The sandbagging locations in St. Charles Parish are as follows:
East Bank Bridge Park
West Bank Bridge Park
LA 306 at Badeaux Lane East in Bayou Gauche
St. Tammany Parish
Pat Brister, St. Tammany Parish President, announced St. Tammany Parish will distribute sandbags at the following locations on Monday, September 3, 2018 from 8 a.m. – 6p.m., and Tuesday, September 4, 2018 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
St. Tammany Parish Government- Building C
21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville
St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn
34783 Grantham College Rd., Slidell
St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Covington Barn
1305 N. Florida St., Covington
St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn
63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River
St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn
63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe
Tangipahoa Parish
Please note: sandbags will be available from 8am to 5pm Monday, September 3rd at:
Pleasant Ridge Public Works
44512 Pleasant Ridge Rd
Hammond, La 70401
Lafourche Parish
Due to the significant amount of rain we've received and predictions of continued rain, sand and bags are available for self-fill (bring shovels etc.) at Lafourche Parish standard locations:
•Lafourche Fire District #3 Central Station: 17462 West Main, Galliano
•Oak Ridge Community Park: Golden Meadow
•Lockport Field Office: 6236 Hwy 308, Lockport
•Raceland AG Grounds parking lot: Texas Street
•Thibodaux Field Office: 2565 Veterans Blvd.
•Bayou Blue Recreation Grounds: Hwy 316 South of Hwy 182
•Choctaw Field Office: 122 Choctaw Barn Road
Terrebonne Parish
Terrebone Parish Public Works Division will begin providing self-serve sand and bags to the public, September 3 at 8 a.m. The following locations are planned to be opened no later than 5 p.m. Please bring your own shovel:
Cannata's West
6307 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA
Airbase Softball Complex
9544 East Main St.
Houma, LA
West Terrebonne Fire
110 Merry Moss
Gibson, LA
St. Ann Church
4355 Highway 24
Bourg, LA
Ward 7
5006 Highway 56
Chauvin, LA
Bayou Black Fire Station
2820 Savanne Rd
Houma, LA
Mechanicville Gym
2814 Senator St
Houma, LA
Upper Dularge Fire Station
1767 Bayou Dularge
Houma, LA
Pointe-Aux-Chene Knights of Columbus Hall
1558 Highway 655
Pointe-Aux-Chene, LA
TPCG Barn (next to Shannon Hardware; prefilled bags for elderly and handicap persons)
1860 Grand Caillou
Houma, LA
Gibson East Fire
5218 N. Bayou Black Rd.
Gibson, LA
Bobtown Vol. Fire Station
4717 Grand Caillou Rd.
Houma, LA
Village East Fire
100 Development St
Houma, LA
Montegut Fire Department
1105 La. Highway 55
Montegut, LA