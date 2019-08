BATON ROUGE, La. — Authorities in Baton Rouge are investigating after a passenger reportedly died aboard a Greyhound bus Thursday.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports that the body was removed around 3:30 p.m. from a bus station along Florida Boulevard. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office later identified the person as Wendy Lewark.

The television station reports that the cause of death has not yet been determined. An autopsy and toxicology tests are pending.

