NEW ORLEANS — From a forecaster's standpoint, Hurricane Dorian is impressive.

"It's just the size of it, the structure of it. It's something you call a buzz-saw, it's a perfectly symmetrical hurricane," said WWL-TV Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum.

That symmetrical hurricane started rather sloppily, though.

"When it came through the Caribbean it was kind of ragged. It wasn't even clear that it was going to survive. Some models were hinting that it was coming into the Gulf of Mexico," said Nussbaum.

Nussbaum says it's a reminder of the unpredictable nature of storms. What forms early, doesn't necessarily tell the future. That can apply to this year's hurricane season, which started slowly.

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian triggers massive flooding across Bahamas

According to researchers at Colorado State University, from July 15 (which was right after Hurricane Barry) to August 18, no named storms formed in the Atlantic.

That hasn't happened in more than 20 years.

"So, we're coming up on the peak of hurricane season. You can tell by looking at the Atlantic. There are five systems right now that we're watching. One of them being Dorian and one down in the Gulf of Mexico that could be a tropical depression later this week," said Nussbaum.

RELATED: 'Please pray for us' - N.O. developer with project in the Bahamas pledges aid

Nussbaum says water temperatures are peaking, El Nino and its ability to knock down storms is no longer in play, and the Saharan dust that drifted across the Atlantic earlier in the season is now gone.

All of that could bring more storm activity this month. For now, virtually the entire East Coast is keeping watch on the slow moving disaster in the Atlantic. The peak of hurricane season is September 10. The season ends November 30.

RELATED: Dorian now had of the strongest winds ever for an Atlantic storm

4 THINGS TO KNOW NEWSLETTER

► Stay in the know with Southeast Louisiana's top stories to start your workday. Sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!