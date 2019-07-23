NEW ORLEANS — A truck carrying molasses lost the sugary substance on a one-block stretch of North Rampart street Monday. A source tells Eyewitness News the shipment was to be mixed with oats for livestock.

People had a little fun with the spill.



"It did look like a sticky situation," said Jonathan Peterson, a bartender at The Black Penny.



A smell of molasses filled the air Tuesday as crews worked to get the street cleaned up.



"It's New Orleans, so pretty much any explanation how this came about is not surprising," Peterson said.



The night before, a shipping container carrying about 4,000 gallons of the syrupy substance, left the Port and headed down N. Rampart. Police say the rubber bladder, which held the molasses, failed and leaked about 300-500 gallons onto the street.

"Fortunately the Hazmat Unit is only a couple blocks away from here so they got here pretty quick," said Captain Edwin Holmes, the Public Information Officer at the New Orleans Fire Department. "They diked off the drains and also laid down sand."



The news created humorous reaction online.

"I have seen it's getting re-posted quite a bit," Peterson said.

Some used GIFs, others commented. One viewer used an often-cited statistic about the Sewerage and Water Board's capacity to handle rain. He wrote, "The pumps can handle approximately 1" of syrup in the first hour, and 1/2" each hour after that."



"It was molasses," Holmes said. "It's moving kind of slow, so we had a little time to get ahead of it and made sure it didn't get into the drainage system."



By Tuesday afternoon, the mess was gone. However, that didn't stop people from getting a good laugh in about this not-so-sweet situation.



"It was very interesting and maybe the highlight of news so far this year," said Peterson, chuckling. "But yeah, not shocking, just really interesting."

NOPD tells Eyewitness News the driver was given three citations related to improper loading and size and weight limit violations.