People couldn't help but share pictures, memories and favorite pie flavors after news broke Hubig's was making plans to come back.

Many shared their thoughts with Eyewitness News saying they didn't realize how much the sweet treat would be missed.

"I'm probably going to gain some weight, but everyone's excited," said Kyle Resmondo.

From frozen relics, to Muses shoes, and even Mardi Gras floats, Hubig's Pies are a city staple.

"It's party of our love of food and all things delicious and it'll be great to have a little bite of that back," Becky Himelfarb said.

One lady online sharing how a few months after Katrina, she saw a Hubig's van driving down the street and she followed it like it was a life boat in the water, only to find it was empty.

"I remember when I graduated from Tulane, one of our graduating items was a Hubig's Pie," said Luis Capuchina.

"For me personally, it was the thing that got me through the checkout at the grocery," Himelfarb said.

On Thursday, the announcement people have been waiting for brought their craving back, one Twitter user writing it's like "...when a lover returns from the dead on a soap opera, I gotta re-evaluate my whole life now."

"Always excited to see old traditions coming back," Himelfarb said. "You know, good traditions."

To some, these sweet treats may just be a fried fruit pie, but for locals these goodies are a piece of city history.

"I think sometimes the small things carry on the most you know?"

A sweet treat they're ready to welcome back with open arms and open mouths.