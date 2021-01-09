x
Photos and videos: Hurricane Ida left a path of destruction

Hurricane Ida is now a Tropical Depression making its way across the eastern part of the country. The storm left a path of destruction in Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida, now a Tropical Depression and hundreds of miles away from Louisiana, left a path of destruction for the state to clean up.

Hurricane Ida ripped ashore as a strong category-4 storm on Sunday, bringing devastation to nearly all of southeast Louisiana. Power is nearly 100% out across all of the parishes south of the lake and in the river parishes. 

Eyewitness News' reporters and photographers and the public sent in videos and photos to show the extent of the damage. 

Waggaman, Louisiana

Hurricane Ida damage: Waggaman

Can someone come check on us in Waggaman? We have down power lines for blocks that's lying in the street on houses, we have trees on houses, and roofs completely missing

St. Charles parish Boutte

Hurricane Ida damage: St Charles Parish

St Charles Parish Boutte

Golden Meadow


Madisonville riverfront

Hurricane Ida: Madisonville riverfront

Madisonville riverfront this afternoon…

Ida's destruction

PHOTOS: Hurricane Ida left a path of destruction

A barge damages a bridge that divides Lafitte, La., and Jean Lafitte, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lafitte, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Grand Isle, Louisiana