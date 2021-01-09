Photos and videos: Hurricane Ida left a path of destruction

Hurricane Ida is now a Tropical Depression making its way across the eastern part of the country. The storm left a path of destruction in Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida, now a Tropical Depression and hundreds of miles away from Louisiana, left a path of destruction for the state to clean up.

Hurricane Ida ripped ashore as a strong category-4 storm on Sunday, bringing devastation to nearly all of southeast Louisiana. Power is nearly 100% out across all of the parishes south of the lake and in the river parishes.

Eyewitness News' reporters and photographers and the public sent in videos and photos to show the extent of the damage.

Waggaman, Louisiana

St. Charles parish Boutte

Golden Meadow





Madisonville riverfront

Ida's destruction

