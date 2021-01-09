Photos and videos: Hurricane Ida left a path of destruction

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida, now a Tropical Depression and hundreds of miles away from Louisiana, left a path of destruction for the state to clean up.
Hurricane Ida ripped ashore as a strong category-4 storm on Sunday, bringing devastation to nearly all of southeast Louisiana. Power is nearly 100% out across all of the parishes south of the lake and in the river parishes.
Eyewitness News' reporters and photographers and the public sent in videos and photos to show the extent of the damage.
Waggaman, Louisiana
St. Charles parish Boutte
Golden Meadow
Madisonville riverfront
Ida's destruction
