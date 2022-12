Officials are assessing the level of damage caused by Wednesday's tornadoes.

On Wednesday, a large severe weather system tore through southeast Louisiana, spawning at least three tornadoes on the west bank of Jefferson Parish, areas of St. Charles Parish and St. Bernard Parish.

Residents, business owners, and parish officials were out Thursday morning to survey the damage.

These photos show just how powerful these tornadoes were when they ripped roofs off homes, and businesses, downed powerlines, and tossed vehicles around.

Our Emergency Management Department is reporting large amounts of damage throughout the area, including: 600 Block of... Posted by Cynthia Lee Sheng - Parish President on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

On Wednesday 12/14/2022 at approximately 4 pm, Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2 units responded to a report of a tornado... Posted by Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2 on Wednesday, December 14, 2022