One person is dead after a small plane crashed into a wooded area off I-10 near Diamondhead, Miss. Friday morning.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam told the Sun Herald that investigators believe the plan was a Cessna and the pilot died in the crash. Authorities have not yet released the pilot’s identity.

The report says the plane crashed into the trees just off I-10 near a clearing for power lines. The crash site was less than a mile from the Diamondhead airport runway.

Firefighters were delayed from putting out the burning plane because it was wrapped around a power line.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board has been contacted to be involved in the investigation.

