JEAN LAFITTE, La. – Pirogue racing will return to the town of Jean Lafitte this weekend, the first time in nearly twenty years.

Event organizer Tim Kerner Jr. said that residents are excited to have the cultural staple back.

“Everyone who has lived on Bayou Barataria remembers the summer pirogue races from years ago,” Kerner said. “We thought it was such a great tradition.”

The event will include food, arts and crafts, music, a Cajun canoe builder and pirogue history lesson.

The races will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at 920 Jean Lafitte Blvd. and will last until 6 p.m.

The 2018 Jean Lafitte Pirogue Races will include races in the following categories:

· Men's Common Boat (Work Boat Pirogue) 1 Mile

· Ladies Common Boat 1 Mile

· Girls 13-16-year olds 300 Meters

· 2-Person Canoe 300 Meters

· Boys 13-16-year olds 300 Meters

· Ladies over 50 300 Meters

· Blindfold 100 Meters

· Men over 50 300 Meters

· Kayak Race 300 Meters

· Ladies Championship 2 Mile

· Men's Championship 2 Mile

· Duck Decoy Pick Up Race

