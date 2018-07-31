A federal judge in Seattle, Washington has issued a temporary restraining order to stop the release of blueprints to make untraceable and undetectable 3D-printed plastic guns.

Last month, the federal government settled a lawsuit with the nonprofit Defense Distributed allowing the company to publish digital schematics for a variety of weapons including an AR-15, assault style rifle.

Eight Democratic attorneys general filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to block the federal government's settlement with the company that makes the plans available online. They also sought a restraining order, arguing the 3D guns would be a safety risk.

Louisiana's Republican AG Jeff Landry does not support the lawsuit.

“The Constitution is clear in granting citizens the right to express their first and second amendment rights," Landry told WWL-TV. "The Attorney General’s job is to ensure the rule of law is followed, therefore Louisiana will not join in this suit.”

The TRO comes less than 24 hours from when the 3D gun plans were scheduled to go online.

State Senator J.P. Morrell, D-New Orleans has worked to pass legislation to keep guns out of the hands of felons, domestic abusers and mentally impaired people.

He said having the plans for do it yourself, 3D-printed firearms just a few computer clicks away could lead to murder on an horrific, massive scale.

"It is an issue where government can weigh in and say nope, this is a bridge too far," Morrell said. "If we choose not to do that as a government, as a society, we own what happens afterwards."

Senator Morrell is urging Landry to reconsider his position.

"I have two brothers who are police officers," Morrell said. "The idea that either of them could be at a facility, providing security, doing their job and not knowing how many people who should not have firearms are suddenly armed, who've gotten past different layers of security to suddenly pull out plastic guns and opening fire, that's terrifying."

The so-called ghost guns are printed using plastic resin. They don't trigger metal detectors, don't require serial numbers and are virtually untraceable.

U.S Senator John Kennedy, R-Louisiana supports AG Landry's position not to join the lawsuit. He says some attorneys general are using this issue to chip away at the right to bear arms.

"All these attorneys general from liberal, left-leaning states are all revved up with nowhere to go," Kennedy said. "I don't think it matters if the gun is metal or plastic."

In the meantime, Congressional Democrats have urged President Trump to reverse the decision to let Defense Distributed publish the plans. Trump said Tuesday that he's "looking into" the idea, saying making 3D plastic guns available to the public "doesn't seem to make much sense!"

