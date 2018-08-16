PLAQUEMINES PARISH – A Plaquemines Parish sheriff’s deputy has been fired for his affiliation with the group “The Proud Boys.”

According to a statement from the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Brian Green has been terminated effective immediately.

The department received complaints about Deputy Brian Green’s involvement with “The Proud Boys,” a group that describes itself as “western chauvinists” who spread an “anti-political correctness” and “anti-white guilt” agenda. They deny any connection to the “alt-right.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center defines the Proud Boys as an anti-Muslim and anti-women hate group seen at extremist gatherings like the Unite the Right protests in Charlottesville in 2017.

The PPSO cited their social media policy in Green’s termination.

“Personnel cannot engage in social media activity that ‘negatively affect the public perception of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office’ or engage in speech ‘that would reasonably be considered reckless or irresponsible,’” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Green’s affiliation and promotion of the organization known as the Proud Boys in uniform inevitably affected the public trust bestowed upon him and questioned the values of the PPSO.”

The statement also said that Green has served the community as a deputy for five years and has never received a public complaint or been the subject of disciplinary action from the department.

“However, Green’s decision to utilize the PPSO uniform to promote the views of the Proud Boys, whose values are contradictory to the values and the vision of the PPSO, will not be tolerated,” police said.

