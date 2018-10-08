NEW ORLEANS - A man who opened fire on a car full of adults and young children was apparently involved in an ongoing dispute with some of the victims, the NOPD said Friday.

Nas Jackson is wanted on counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of a firearm.

The incident occurred shortly after noon on August 1 on I-10 in New Orleans East near the Crowder Blvd. exit.

Three victims were injured in the shooting, including a 16-year-old juvenile male with a gunshot wound to the leg, a 22-year-old male with gunshot wounds to the leg and forearm and a 2-year-old juvenile male with graze wounds to the shoulder and sternum. The victims were transported to an area hospital via EMS for treatment of injuries and all victims are in stable condition.

Additionally, an adult female and 3-year-old juvenile female were also present with the victims at the time of the shooting incident, but did not suffer injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Nas Jackson or with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

