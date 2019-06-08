BATON ROUGE, La. — A police officer was shot and wounded Monday night about a block away from LSU's campus, WBRZ reports.

The Baton Rouge Police officer was shot in the leg and is in stable condition at the hospital, officials said.

He was responding to an apparent domestic incident that has escalated into a potential hostage situation in an apartment complex in the 900 block of Geranium Street, about a block away from LSU's campus.

A SWAT team has been called to the location, WBRZ reports.

Video from WBRZ shows the police officer limping into an ambulance after being his in his leg.

Police were first dispatched to the location around 8 p.m., officials said.

A portion of Nicholson Drive, the main road near the incident, is closed to drivers as numerous police units respond to the situation.

