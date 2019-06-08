BATON ROUGE, La. — A police officer was shot and wounded Monday night about a block away from LSU's campus, WBRZ reports.

The Baton Rouge Police officer was shot in the leg and is in stable condition at the hospital, officials said.

He was responding to a domestic dispute between a man and woman that escalated into a potential hostage situation in an apartment complex in the 900 block of Geranium Street, about a block away from LSU's campus.

A SWAT team was called to the location and both the man and woman were detained. Investigators believe the male suspect shot the officer, WBRZ reports.

Video from WBRZ shows the police officer limping into an ambulance after being his in his leg.

Can't see the video below? Click here

Police were first dispatched to the location around 8 p.m., officials said.

The officer who was shot is a sergeant with the police department. His name was not released Monday night.

"Please keep them in prayer as he begins his journey of recovery. The scene where he was shot is now secure and a suspect has been detained," said Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.