NEW ORLEANS — Law enforcement officials are looking for a missing 34-year-old, and are asking for the public's help to locate him.

According to New Orleans police officials, Byron Johnson, 34, was last seen at the Hyatt hotel on Convention Center Boulevard around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Johnson was apparently at the hotel in the 800 block of the boulevard in the Central Business District when he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black Air Jordan sneakers and a black Chicago Bulls hat.

Can't see the tweet? Click here

Johnson is described as standing 5'7" and weighing about 145 pounds.

Police officials ask anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts to call detective Alicia Pierre at 504-658-6080.