NEW ORLEANS — Police are looking for information on an Algiers homicide and believe they've found a man who has some.

According to the New Orleans Police department, the man seen in the surveillance video above may have information on the fatal shooting that happened in Algiers on April 1.

One man was shot multiple times on the morning of April 1 in the 1000 block of Wagner Street, near the corner of Newton Street.

Authorities are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting and who is responsible.

Anyone with information about this shooting or the person seen in the video above is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Daniel Hiatt at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.