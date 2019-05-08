NEW ORLEANS — Police officials are asking for your help to find a New Orleans man reported missing from the NOPD's Second District.

NOPD officials say 52-year-old Gregory McGee was last heard from around 10 p.m. Friday night, Aug. 2 by a friend during a phone call.

He has not been heard from or seen since then.

Police are now searching for McGee and asking that you call NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 with any information on his location.

He's described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 320 pounds. He has a tattoo that says "Greg and Javon" on one shoulder and a dragon with the name "Drea" on the other shoulder, police say.

A resident connected to McGee told WWL-TV a prayer vigil for his safe return was scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the corner of St. Ferdinand and Benefit streets in the Desire area.

The NOPD's Second District is made up of Uptown, Audubon, Gert Town and Hollygrove neighborhoods. A specific location for McGee's residence was not listed.