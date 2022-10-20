2022 Louisiana Midterm Elections Guide

Election Day is Nov. 8. Here's what you need to know!

NEW ORLEANS — Voter ID requirements:

Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls.

Any single one of these items can be used as a form of I.D.:

Driver's license

Louisiana Special ID

LA Wallet digital driver's license

Military identification card that includes a name and picture

Louisiana early voting will take place Tues. Oct. 25 until Tues. Nov. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, there are no early voting times on Sun. Oct. 30.

Any person able to vote on Election Day can instead choose to vote during the early voting period.

The Louisiana Secretary of State's website has a list of early voting locations.

Election Day this year is Tues. Nov. 8. from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What's on the ballot?

The Louisiana Secretary of State website has a tool where voters can search for ballot information related to their own individual parish and precinct.

Statewide ballot amendments

There are eight proposed statewide amendments that all Louisiana voters will have the opportunity to decide on.

“Do you support an amendment to increase to 65% the cap on the amount of monies in certain state funds that may be invested in stocks?”

A yes vote would increase the amount of specific state funds that can be invested in stocks from 35% to 65%.

A no vote would keep the amount at 35%.

“Do you support an amendment to expand certain property tax exemptions for property on which the homestead exemption is claimed for certain veterans with disabilities?”

A yes vote would have the state adopt changes to property tax exemptions for disabled veterans and surviving spouses.

A no vote would keep the current property tax exemptions of $7,500 for a veteran with a 100% disability rating and their surviving spouse.

“Do you support an amendment to allow classified civil service employees to support the election to public office of members of their own families?”

A yes vote would allow classified service or civil service employees to publicly support election campaigns of their immediate family members when not working.

A no vote would not allow classified service or civil service employees to publicly support close family members' election campaigns.

“Do you support an amendment to allow local governments to waive water charges that are the result of damage to the water system not caused by the customer?”

A yes vote would give the government the ability to waive water charges for customers who lost water because of infrastructure damages that were not caused by the customer.

A no vote would not give the government this ability to waive water charges.

"Do you support an amendment to allow the levying of a lower millage rate by a local taxing authority while maintaining the authority's ability to adjust to the current authorized millage rate?”

A yes vote on this amendment would allow a two-thirds vote by the taxing authority to increase property taxes, also known as ad valorem taxes.

A no vote would retain the current law, would not give the taxing authority this ability and instead leaves property taxes up to parishes, who set up millage rates based on 10% of the fair market value.

“Do you support an amendment to limit the amount of an increase in the assessed value of residential property subject to the homestead exemption in Orleans Parish following reappraisal at ten percent of the property's assessed value in the previous year?”

A yes vote would increase the assessed value of residential property in Orleans Parish to 10% by 2024, based on 2023 numbers.

A no vote would keep that assessed value at previous rates that align with previous property estimates from 2001.

“Do you support an amendment to prohibit the use of involuntary servitude except as it applies to the otherwise lawful administration of criminal justice?”

A yes vote would remove language from the Louisiana state constitution that allow involuntary servitude as a punishment for crimes.

A no vote would keep these provisions within the state constitution.

Many have criticized the language of this amendment, including its original sponsor, Rep. Edmund Jordan of Baton Rouge. Rep. Jordan expressed concerns that the amendment could unintentionally allow slavery.

“Do you support an amendment to remove the requirement that homeowners who are permanently totally disabled must annually re-certify their income to keep their special assessment level on their residences for property tax purposes?”

A yes vote would remove the requirement to recertify income for some disabled homeowners each year and allow that group to keep a special property tax level indefinitely.

A no vote would continue to require with total or permanent disabilities to to recertify their income each year in order to maintain their status.

U.S. Senate Candidates:

Democrats Gary Chambers, Luke Mixon, and Syrita Steib are the major candidates running to replace the current Republican Senator John Neely Kennedy, who has served in that role since 2017.

Chambers is an activist from Baton Rouge, Mixon is a U.S. Navy veteran, originally from Avoyelles Parish, and Steib runs a non-profit based in New Orleans that focuses on supporting women and girls who have been in prison.

All candidates spoke with WWL about their platforms, except for Sen. Kennedy, whose office said he had a scheduling conflict.

Voter registration deadlines:

All voter registration deadlines passed on Oct. 18 for the November election. However, registration for the Dec. 10 runoff elections is still open.