3 of 4 statewide amendments fall

BATON ROUGE, La. — Three of the four statewide amendments went down to defeat Saturday night, according to projections by WWL-TV.

Amendment 2 was the lone amendment to pass. It will lower state tax rates but also eliminate the deduction for federal taxes.

Amendment 2 also reduces taxes on businesses, "primarily franchise taxes," according to New Orleans Political Scientist Dr. Edward Chervenak.

Amendments 1, 3 and 4 went down to defeat. Amendment 1 suggested appointing a commission board divided between local officials and state officials to handle tax collections.