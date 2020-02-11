A flurry of absentee ballots dropped off as Election Day approaches

Many people stopped by City Hall to hand in their ballots from cars or to give them to registrar employees at a curbside drop-off location while they still could.

NEW ORLEANS — The City Council chamber looked more like a mailroom on Monday.

Dozens of workers checked thousands of absentee ballots to make sure they are ready to be counted Tuesday.

It was a scene that played out in every parish across the state ahead of Election Day.

“Are we overwhelmed? Yes. But we're doing our jobs the best we can,” said Sandra Wilson, the Orleans Parish registrar of voters. “We're really very pleased that voters are paying attention to the election -- hopefully all elections -- and we're just doing what we have to do.

”Even more absentee ballots were waiting in Orleans Parish Registrar Sandra Wilson's office down the hall from the council chamber.

“You can't even see the furniture in the office,” Wilson noted.A total of 977,685 early votes and absentee ballots have already been cast in Louisiana.

In Orleans Parish alone, 21,396 people requested absentee ballots. As of Saturday, 12,866 had mailed them in or dropped them off before the deadline of 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Many people stopped by City Hall to hand in their ballots from their cars or to give them to registrar employees at a curbside drop-off location while they still could.

Inside the council chambers, Orleans Parish Clerk of Criminal Court Arthur Morrell watched the verification process, which this year began four days before Election Day.

“This is one process that really holds it up,” Morrell said.

The goal of examining absentee ballots early is to make sure they were properly submitted -- a process Morrell hopes will make counting the exponentially large number go fast when that begins 10 a.m. Tuesday.

“We should have everything counted by at least 11 o'clock tomorrow,” he said. “It may be before, but we anticipate 11 o'clock p.m.

”For people whose ballots did not make it to their local registrar's office by the 4:30 p.m. deadline, they can still vote at their polling place.