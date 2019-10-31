NEW ORLEANS — Among Republicans, the impeachment inquiry could be summed up in one word: Sham.

"Trying to put a ribbon on a sham process, doesn't make it any less of a sham," said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-OH.

The word sham was repeatedly used by most of the GOP members debating the resolution to formalize the next step in the impeachment inquiry. As far as the right is concerned, President Trump did nothing wrong in his phone call with the Ukrainian president.

For the left leaning members of Congress, what took place on that call in July of this year is a threat of the highest level.

"It's about national security, it's about the undermining of our elections, it's about defending our democracy," said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY.

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries chose a poster of an American flag to help make his point. A fellow Democrat went with a poster showing President Trump with text over his mouth which read “Do us a favor, though.”

Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise, R-LA, brought his own prop for the podium. It was a colorful board showing colors and symbols from the Soviet Union. The text read “37 Days of Soviet Style impeachment proceedings.”

"It's not just unprecedented. This is soviet style rules. Maybe in the Soviet Union you do things like this. You make the rules. Where you reject the ability of the person you're accusing to even be in the room," Congressman Scalise said.

Scalise's "Soviet style" reference quickly became fodder for social media. Thursday’s vote certainly had theatrics, but if you find all of this hard to follow, the Speaker of the House claims they're trying to get answers.

"I don't know why the Republicans are afraid of the truth. Every member should support the American people to hear the facts for themselves," said Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, Speaker of the House.

Hearing facts for ourselves would be refreshing, because up until this point we've gotten mostly political talking points.